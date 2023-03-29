Social issues dominate in Women's Hall of Fame's new class

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A new group of National Women's Hall of Fame inductees includes social justice pioneers, groundbreaking physicians and women who have championed Jewish feminist theology and the financial well-being of Native Americans, the institute announced Wednesday.
Located in Seneca Falls, New York, the site of the first Woman's Rights Convention in 1848, the National Women's Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year to recognize women's contributions in fields like the arts, sports, education and government.