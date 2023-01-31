Spanish government to close loophole in sexual consent law

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government committed Tuesday to amend a new sexual consent law that while intended to increase the protection of women has inadvertently allowed hundreds of sex offenders to get their prison sentences significantly reduced.
The law, known as “only yes means yes," made verbal consent, or the lack thereof, the key component in cases of alleged sexual assault. But it also revised the minimum and maximum prison terms for sexual assault convictions, a move which has opened the door to judges shaving months or even years off convictions for rapists and abusers on appeal.