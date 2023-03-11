Storm breaches California river's levee, hundreds evacuate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities ordered more than 1,500 people to evacuate early Saturday from a Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river pummeling the state.
Monterey County officials on Saturday said the break in the levee — upstream from the unincorporated community of Pajaro along California’s Central Coast — is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide. Crews had gone door to door Friday afternoon to urge residents to leave before the rains came but some stayed and had to be pulled from floodwaters early Saturday.