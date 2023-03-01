To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Fresh snow fell in the California mountains on Wednesday, adding to a staggering total that has blocked roads, stranded visitors for days, and left thousands of homes and businesses in the cold without electricity.
The Sierra Nevada range in the north and Southern California mountains were under blizzard warnings for a storm overnight into early Wednesday that snowed in some areas, dumped rain in many areas and chilled much of the state.