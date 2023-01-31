Top Rhode Island officials call for ban on assault weapons

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's Democratic governor and top officials urged the state legislature Tuesday to pass a bill banning assault weapons.
Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Attorney General Peter Neronha and General Treasurer James Diossa say they want to ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Rhode Island to help keep communities safe. They met at the State House with Democratic state Rep. Jason Knight, state Sen. Joshua Miller and gun control advocates.