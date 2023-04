This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Johana Gutierrez-Griffiths' journey to small business owner began with a lesson in calligraphy.

Gutierrez-Griffiths, whose background was in public relations and international business, was approaching her wedding and wanted to use her artistic flair to create her own items for her nuptials. That led to lessons in calligraphy —– which led to her taking a leap into the world of entrepreneurship.

“It was something fun. It helped bring my creativity to life,” said Gutierrez-Griffiths, who took her business, JJ Paperie & Co., from the attic of her Trumbull home to space in the Conti building in downtown Shelton.

“Calligraphy is very meditative for me,” she said. “That was when I decided to make the move and start my own business. It has been an incredible experience.”

Gutierrez-Griffiths said she moved to calligraphy as a career after working for seven years in New York City in the corporate world.

"Initially I got the basics down,” she said, “Then after the wedding, I decided I wanted to go for it and start a new career path."

Gutierrez-Griffiths — seeking more flexibility with her work and home life after her marriage — first opened a home-based calligraphy business at the start of 2020, with the focus on running calligraphy classes and creating specialty items for weddings.

But the pandemic forced her to pivot the business focus to on-site engraving and calligraphy, and a line of products with her own designs and artwork including notebooks and notepads as well as continuing to hold calligraphy classes. She also plans to grow a home line of products in the near future.

"During COVID I had to change. I started focusing on product design and creating patterns for wholesale and onsite events,” she said.

Her clients include major retailers, such as Nordstrom, L'Oréal and Bloomingdale’s, and small businesses, such as Pure Poetry on Madison Avenue in Trumbull.

Her products range from greeting cards with messages such as “Make It Happen” and “Before I Forget,” to kitchen towels bearing her own patterned designs.

“My goal was always to offer a positive brand,” she said.

She said she always had that entrepreneurial spirit. And that was further cultivated after befriending true entrepreneurs while working in New York City. She said that spending time with those who look the leap helped prepare her for the move from event planning to artistic mogul.

“I knew I wanted to do something,” she recalled, “I just did not know what. Once I started engaging with people who were doing it, it opened my mind. It was a risk worth taking.”