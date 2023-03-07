Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A seventh Memphis Police Department employee was fired and another retired while he was recommended to lose his job for their roles in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist who died three days after a brutal police beating in January.
Memphis’ chief legal officer, Jennifer Sink, told city councilmembers about the actions, which helped conclude the police and fire departments' administrative investigation into the violent arrest that led to Nichols’ death.