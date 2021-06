SHELTON - Residents have another electronics repair option in the city.

uBreakiFix, owned by Steve Gardner and Chris Laraia, recently celebrated its grand opening at 901 Bridgeport Ave. and offers customers repairs on smartphones, tablet computers and computers.

Gardner and Laraia own three other uBreakiFix franchises in Connecticut. but noted that their new storefront will be a more convenient commute for their northern Fairfield County and New Haven County customers. During the month of June, the store will be offering half-price screen protectors and a $5 discount on all tech accessories.

“We already service so many wonderful locals and businesses from the Shelton community, but also recognize that our existing locations are a bit far to travel for device repair,” Gardner said. “With our new location on Bridgeport Avenue, our experts at uBreakiFix are now ready to serve this community during a time when we’re more reliant on technology than ever.”

The company offers repair service on such items as smartphones, tablets, and computers, drones, hoverboards and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at more than 600 locations across North America.

While common fixes include shattered screens, software bugs, and camera issues, Gardner and Laraia said the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of the device’s make, or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by helping people,” Gardner said. “We recognize this past year has been difficult for everyone, and we have been working with businesses, schools, and hospitals throughout Fairfield County to help them through the pandemic by repairing devices that are essential to keeping us connected. We are looking forward to continuing these efforts for schools, businesses, and hospitals in the Shelton community.”

The company was founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff as an internet-based repair business. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo and transition to a brick and mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013.

Visit ubreakifix.com/locations/shelton for more information on the company and its repair services.