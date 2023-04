This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Sonia Kelly loves a good salad. So much so in fact she is soon opening her own salad bar in downtown Shelton.

Kelly, a college professor who moved to the city early last year, plans to open Urbn Greens Salad Bar at 414 Howe Ave., hoping to grow her eatery in what has become a burgeoning downtown.

“I’m a salad lover,” Kelly said, “and there is a definite need here for this.”

Kelly said she fell in love with salads when she was living in New York and would stop at Fairway Market. She said she would go in on her lunch break and put together her own special salad — all part of a health journey.

But Kelly wants to dispel the myth that salads are only for those who are weight conscious. She said she hopes to help educate everyone that simply “dressing up” a salad can turn it into a meal that can fill you up for much of the day.

“There is this misconception that people eat salads for health reasons or because they are dieting,” Kelly said. “There is a variety of ways to jazz up a salad.”

Kelly said she is refurbishing the new Howe Avenue space and hopes to officially open by early June. She said the space may be small, but she expects to have inside bar seating for some six to 10 people. She also hopes to have outdoor bistro seating.

She said she will offer online ordering and curbside pickup.

“Inside, people will place an order and watch the staff prepare the order,” Kelly said. “We will make everything fresh, and people can sit down and enjoy if they like.”

The eatery’s menu features Urbn Greens Jerk Chicken, Urbn Greens Roasted Salmon Caesar and Urbn Greens Cajun Blackened Shrimp.

People can also create their own salad – picking a lettuce, protein, cheese and crunch. The eatery also offers 17 different toppings.

“We want this to be a welcoming space," Kelly said. "Where we are all family.”

Kelly said she chose the site because she wanted to “stay close to the downtown vibe."

“I just fell in love with Shelton … especially the up and coming downtown,” Kelly added. “There is so much going on down here, I just wanted to be a part of it.”