SHELTON — City students will return to “some form of in-person learning” on Jan. 11, as long as COVID cases are under control, according to the Reopen Shelton Schools executive committee.

The committee announced its recommendation Friday after its meeting. During the week of Jan. 4, students and staff will continue with full distance learning.

"Jan. 11 gives us the necessary time needed to properly prepare and review all data after the holiday,” Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich, who will become the district’s superintendent on Jan. 1, said Friday. “Our goal is to get students back into school for in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible.”

In its announcement, the committee stated a plan whether students return in hybrid mode or full in-person will be released by Jan. 6.

This announcement comes as Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed staff and parents of five more positive cases within the school community. The district has recorded a total of more than 100 cases since schools reopened in September.

Smith said two individuals at Mohegan School and one each at Shelton High and Shelton Intermediate schools have tested positive. No contact tracing was necessary for any of these cases.

In all, 106 people district-wide have tested positive since schools reopened in September. Of the 106 positive tests, Smith said 87 have been reported since Nov. 1.

The spike in cases — and massive numbers of quarantined staffers — forced the school district to send all students to remote instruction on Nov. 11.

