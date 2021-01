SHELTON — Plumb Memorial Library will be closed until Jan. 19.

As a precaution to keep both patrons and staff safe, Mayor Mark Lauretti recommended that the city’s main library close starting on Monday, according to library Director Joan Stokes. The Huntington Branch Library remains closed.

"With the rise in COVID, the city is taking proper precautions for the health and safety of our patrons and staff,” Stokes said.

Stokes said the book drop will also be closed, “so we ask patrons to hold on to their books and DVDs. No fines are being charged, since we already quarantine all items for seven days before checking them in.”

For those that have material to pick up at the library, Stokes said staff will keep it until the building reopens.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and short notice,” according to a statement on the Shelton Libraries Facebook page. “However, we wish that everyone stays safe.”

For more information, visit the library’s website.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com