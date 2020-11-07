COVID surge puts Shelton in ‘red alert’ zone

SHELTON — The city’s positive COVID-19 cases have jumped 25 in the past four days, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Friday.

With 89 positive cases reported between Oct. 18 and 31, Shelton now sits in the “red alert” classification. Over that two-week period, the city’s daily rate of positive cases sits at 15.5 per 100,000 residents. Overall, Shelton has had 749 positive cases.

“Please continue to be mindful of simple precautions that can help make a difference," NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said.

She said people should “wear a mask/face covering when in public, continue to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and stay home if you do not feel well.”

Increases in positive cases and hospitalizations statewide prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to implement new restrictions, which took effect Friday.

The changes call for restaurants to return to 50 percent capacity, with no more than eight people per table. Restaurants must also close by 10 p.m. for seating, but takeout and delivery will be allowed after that time.

Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors, 50 outdoors, religious gatherings are capped at 50 percent capacity, with 100 people max, and performing arts and movie theaters capped at 100 people.

“If you are contacted by a local or state health official, or public school official, please answer or return the call,” Stelmaszek added. “Contact tracing is confidential and important information and instructions are shared during these calls.”

There have been 92 new cases in Valley communities between Tuesday and Friday. Naugatuck stands at 581 positive tests, followed by Ansonia with 372, Seymour at 307, Derby with 232 and Beacon Falls at 77.

All the Valley communities — aside from Beacon Falls — are listed as “red alert” areas.

The designations are created with numbers from the state Department of Public Health. The data is the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by municipality during the past two weeks. The data only uses cases among people living in community settings and does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, assisted living or correctional facilities.

NVHD data shows that 253 of Shelton’s 749 confirmed cases are people who resided in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or other similar setting.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com