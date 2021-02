Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — More than 61 percent of city residents 75 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state Department of Public Health data released Monday.

The data, as reported to the CT Immunization Registry, shows that, out of 3,416 people 75 and older in the city, 2,099 received the first dose of the vaccine with total first dose coverage at 61.45 percent.