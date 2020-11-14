Chief: Shelton police officer tests positive for COVID

Shelton Police Shelton Police Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chief: Shelton police officer tests positive for COVID 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — One city police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the department to temporarily close the locker rooms and gym at headquarters, according to police Chief Shawn Sequeira.

Sequeira said the officer reported to work Thursday, then complained of a severe headache. The officer was sent home and went for a rapid test, and the results were positive for the virus, the police chief said.

No other officers have tested positive or have been placed in quarantine since the headquarters were reopened to all staff in September, Sequeira said.

Sequeira said the locker rooms and gymnasium were closed because the infected officer was in those areas prior to the positive test. The chief said the officer has been tested a second time, with those results expected as early as Monday.

The bathrooms, which were the source of controversy in April when the headquarters was closed to officers, are still open, according to police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky.

“Those areas in the headquarters that may have been exposed have received a thorough cleaning,” according to the chief, adding that he hopes to have those areas open in about 10 days. “Anyone who feels that they may have been exposed have been asked to let us know and self-monitor for symptoms.”

In June, the union filed a grievance, alleging three female officers were denied use of their headquarters restrooms while the 49 men had access. The police chief then limited use of headquarters locker rooms and bathrooms for both men and women and set up portable toilets for patrol officers in the parking lot.

The police chief said his department launched an investigation when photos of the officers changing in the parking lot were posted on Facebook. The images, which blocked out the officers’ faces, appeared to show male officers changing their pants and female officers in their bras as they changed their shirts allegedly in public.

Three officers were terminated as a result of the internal investigation. All three have filed grievances.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com