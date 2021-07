SHELTON — ConnectiCare will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at its 876 Bridgeport Ave. location.

The state Department of Public Health Mobile Vaccine Van will be on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to distribute the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older.

Appointments are encouraged, and walk-ins may be accepted based on availability. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will get an appointment for their second dose at the nearby location three weeks later.

ConnectiCare officials said the clinic is important as the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities recently announced it will require vaccinations for students at CSCU institutions before they return to campus this fall.

Many other colleges and universities inside and outside Connecticut have made similar announcements.

