Griffin Health unveils Shelton vaccine center

SHELTON — The lines were out the door at 10 Progress Drive Wednesday for the grand opening of Griffin Health’s COVID Vaccination Center.

The facility, constructed in less than two weeks, enables Griffin Health to “efficiently and comfortably serve the COVID-19 vaccination needs of people throughout the region in an easily accessible location,” according to a hospital statement.

Overall, Christian Meagher, Griffin Health Services communications specialist, said 1,050 vaccines were administered on opening day.

With the Griffin Health operation now open, the city now has two vaccination centers - the second in Hartford HealthCare’s building on Research Drive, which also opened Monday.

The Griffin Health vaccination center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to noon on the weekends.

According to hospital officials, staff estimates that at least six vaccines an hour can be administered at each of the center’s 14 vaccination stations, averaging more than 1,000 vaccines a day in total on weekdays and more than 1,000 over the weekend for a total of more than 6,000 vaccinations a week.

The hospital is in the initial stage of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. Those eligible for the vaccine are those in phase 1A — health care personnel, longer-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

Phase 1A individuals are registered through their employer in the national Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

Residents 75 and older are the ones who are eligible in Phase 1B right now.

People can self-register through VAMS. The Griffin Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center is conducting outbound calls to eligible individuals in the hospital’s service area.

Griffin Health has set up a designated call center to conduct outreach to individuals 75 years of age or older and schedule their COVID-19 vaccination.

The call center is staffed by 15 operators who are specially trained to schedule vaccination appointments and to accept “warm” transfers from the state 211 information line. Since its inception on Monday, the center has already scheduled more than 2,200 appointments for eligible individuals.

