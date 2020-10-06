Health department: 6 new COVID cases in Shelton over the weekend

SHELTON — The city’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests jumped six increasing to 632, over the weekend, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday.

The increase comes as two “school community members” — one at Shelton Intermediate School, another at Perry Hill School —were found to have tested positive. The health district is spearheading contact tracing, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said, and neither school needed to close its doors.

“Community transmission is still occurring,” NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said in releasing the latest data, “and people should not let their guards down.”

Shelton’s 632 positive cases remain significantly more than other Valley communities. Naugatuck, which jumped five over the weekend, stands at 460 positive tests, followed by Ansonia (303), Seymour (234), Derby (192) and Beacon Falls (60).

No new deaths were reported, and Shelton has remained at 137 deaths from COVID-19-related complications for some time.

NVHD data shows that 251 of the 632 confirmed cases are individuals who resided in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or other similar setting at the time of the testing.

