Holy Trinity maintains full in-class model as Shelton schools close

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton, Conn. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The school is open for in-person instruction five days a week.

SHELTON — As city schools move to full distance learning, Holy Trinity Catholic Academy remains open for in-class instruction — with no plans to change course.

Lisa Lanni, HTCA head of school, informed parents and staff Tuesday, that while Shelton public schools are going remote until at least Jan. 1, her facility will remain open five days a week.

"This is possible through the diligent efforts of all our school community,” Lanni wrote in an email to parents.

“Wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings are more necessary now than ever,” Lanni added. “Safety continues to be a priority for our students, faculty and staff."

HTCA is in the midst of Discover New England Catholic Schools Week, with numerous activities for students set each day, concluding with a virtual talent show Friday.

