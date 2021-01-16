'It is a relief': Shelton senior living facility receives first COVID vaccines Brian Gioiele Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 1:01 a.m.
SHELTON — Residents and staff at Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock had a reason to celebrate Wednesday.
Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, in partnership with CVS Health, hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In all, 80 residents and 36 staffers received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose will be administered on Feb. 3.