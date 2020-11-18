‘People are forgetting’ to take COVID precautions, Shelton public safety director says

SHELTON - The city reported its first COVID-19 related death in weeks as positive cases within its borders continue to rise, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Tuesday.

There were 66 reported laboratory-confirmed positive cases in Shelton between Friday and Tuesday. That lifted the city’s overall total of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in March to 890.

Also reported was the death of an 84-year-old male Shelton nursing home resident, bringing the city’s death toll to 138.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time,” said NVHD Director of Health Jessica Kristy, referring to the Shelton death as well as two more in Ansonia since Friday.

Shelton remains in the “red alert” classification, with the city’s daily rate of positive cases at 26.4 per 100,000 residents for the two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. The latest report was Nov. 12, with Shelton reporting 152 positive cases over the previous two weeks.

“Our numbers are going up because people are forgetting to protect themselves, their family and friends,” said city Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management Michael Maglione. “I guess you can call it COVID fatigue.”

Maglione urged residents to wear masks and keep social distancing, even with family members outside of their “bubble.”

With the Thanksgiving holiday next week, NVHD officials continue to urge people to “wear a mask/face covering when in public, continue to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and stay home if you do not feel well.”

Increases in positive cases and hospitalizations statewide prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to implement new restrictions.

The changes call for restaurants to return to 50 percent capacity, with no more than eight people per table. Restaurants must also close by 10 p.m. for seating, but takeout and delivery will be allowed after that time.

Event venues have been limited to 25 people indoors, 50 outdoors, religious gatherings are capped at 50 percent capacity, with 100 people max, and performing arts and movie theaters capped at 100 people.

“Indoor gatherings are only permitted for up to 10 individuals,” Kristy said. “NVHD recommends celebrating Thanksgiving this year with only people in your household."

