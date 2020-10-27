Shelton COVID cases jump 11 over weekend

SHELTON — The city’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests jumped by 11 over the weekend, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday.

The increase comes only days after Shelton Intermediate School and Shelton High School reopened after being placed on full distance learning because of recent cases that forced students and more than three dozen staffers to quarantine.

Some 96 Perry Hill School students — forced to distance learn for a period as well — are also back in class, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

Overall, 14 school community members — the most recent person from Shelton High, reported this weekend — have tested positive since schools reopened.

“Please continue to be mindful of simple precautions that can help make a difference," NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said, adding that people should “wear a mask/face covering when in public, continue to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and stay home if you do not feel well.”

“If you are contacted by a local or state health official, or public school official, please answer or return the call,” Stelmaszek added. “Contact tracing is confidential and important information and instructions are shared during these calls.”

The health district director said 38 new cases were reported to NVHD since the last report on Oct. 23.

Shelton’s 695 positive cases, through Monday, remain significantly more than other Valley communities. Naugatuck stands at 515 positive tests, followed by Ansonia with 340, Seymour at 272, Derby with 211 and Beacon Falls at 67.

Shelton remains in the “yellow,” with five to nine cases per 100,000 residents.

No new deaths were reported in the city, as of Monday, and Shelton has remained at 137 deaths from COVID-19-related complications for some time.

NVHD data shows that 253 of the 695 confirmed cases are individuals who resided in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or other similar setting at the time of the testing.

