Shelton elementary school remains open after latest COVID case

Elizabeth Shelton School. Elizabeth Shelton School. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton elementary school remains open after latest COVID case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — An Elizabeth Shelton School community members has tested positive for COVID-19, but district officials state the building will remain open.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed parents and staff Saturday that a person associated with the school has tested positive. This brings the district total to 23 positive tests since schools reopened in September.

Smith said the last day this individual was at Elizabeth Shelton School was Thursday.

The district team, including central office and building administration and school nurses, is working closely with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department, Smith said, to identify anyone who had close contact with this person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus.

“This is our highest priority when a positive case has been identified and communicated to us,” Smith said. “At this time, contact tracing has been completed.”

Smith said those who have been identified as being in close contact with the infected person have been contacted. They are required to quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had contact with the person.

Mohegan School — with four new cases reported in a week — is on full distance learning, along with one dyad — some 50 students — at Perry Hill School. The primary reason, according to Smith, is the lack of substitutes to cover for the staffers who are quarantined.

“It is important to note that this spread is happening out in the community and not in our schools,” Smith said. “I remind everyone to practice social distancing when out in the public, wear masks over the nose and mouth and practice good hand hygiene.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com