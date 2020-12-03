Shelton pool rules adjust to state COVID guidelines

SHELTON — New state guidelines in response to the recent spike in COVID cases have forced changes in Community Center pool usage.

City pool director Jonathan Taylor, in a post on the Shelton Parks and Recreation Facebook page, stated that, beginning Thursday, a maximum of eight swimmers are allowed at any time — regardless of whether they are lap swimmers or using the open area.

“We apologize for any confusion due to the constantly changing sector rules from the state,” Taylor stated in the post.

This latest change comes days after state guidelines called for the Community Center pool to allow only two swimmers at a time. But Taylor said the size of the city’s pool is large enough to allow for eight people.

“Reservations will be made by lane,” Taylor said. “Only one person will be allowed per lane. You may swim laps in your lane or use any equipment that you need for your workout — as long as it follows our guidelines.”

All members are still limited to two reservations per week. As it was previously, Taylor said members may call back on Thursday of each week to add up to two more reservations if space remains.

Children younger than 12 will be assigned a lane number, but must swim in a lane with a parent. The parent must stay within an arm's reach of the child at all times.

“Members must call and cancel if they are unable to make their reservations, as we have received numerous requests for times, and we would like to fill that spot rather than have an empty space,” Taylor said.

“We expect many changes in the near future due to the constantly changing sector rules from the state,” Taylor added.

