SHELTON — Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, in partnership with CVS/Omnicare Pharmacy, will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its residents and staff this week.

Long-term care communities will receive the vaccine during the first phase of distribution. First vaccines were to be given on Wednesday.

“Those living in skilled nursing homes and short-term rehabilitation centers have been most impacted by this global pandemic,” center Administrator Debra Samorajczyk said.

“Our residents and patients have been able to thrive and have as ‘normal’ a life as possible this year due to the outstanding staff who love them like family,” Samorajczyk added. “We look forward to the day, hopefully soon that families and friends can come in and visit and hug their loved ones.”

Vaccinations will play a critical role in the next step of containing the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Samorajczyk.

“Having the vaccine in place will help put the minds of our residents, team, and family members at ease,” she said. “We will continue to follow all CDC recommendations to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of our community. These same precautions have helped keep our community safe during this pandemic, including enhanced cleaning, screening protocols, and social distancing.”

Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center is part of the Wesley Village Senior Living campus is located at 580 Long Hill Ave. in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization.

The Wesley Village campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services.