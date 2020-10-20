Shelton’s positive COVID cases jump seven over weekend

SHELTON — The city’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests jumped by seven over the weekend, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday.

The increase comes as Shelton Intermediate School and Shelton High School remain on full distance learning and two dyads — some 96 students — are distance learning as well until later this week, according to Interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

“Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance whenever possible,” NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said. “If you get tested — whether you are sick or not — you must stay home until you receive your results.”

Shelton’s 674 positive cases remain significantly more than other Valley communities. Naugatuck stands at 495 positive tests, followed by Ansonia with 316, Seymour at 259, Derby with 204 and Beacon Falls at 65.

No new deaths were reported, and Shelton has remained at 137 deaths from COVID-19-related complications for some time.

NVHD data shows that 253 of the 674 confirmed cases are individuals who resided in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or other similar setting at the time of the testing.

