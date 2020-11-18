Shelton schools report more COVID cases

SHELTON - Five more school community members — covering three different buildings — have tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said Tuesday.

The latest positive tests bring the district-wide total to 57, with 12 in the past two days alone. The increasing positive cases led to such a staff crunch that district officials moved all students to remote learning on Nov. 11. Remote learning will be in place until at least January.

Smith said three individuals at Long Hill School, one at Elizabeth Shelton School and one at Perry Hill School all tested positive.

The last days the affected individuals were at Long Hill School were Nov. 10, 16 and 17; Elizabeth Shelton School on Nov. 10; and Perry Hill School on Nov. 10.

At this time, contact tracing for the Long Hill School individuals have been completed, according to Smith, and no contact tracing was necessary for Elizabeth Shelton and Perry Hill Elementary Schools.

“With all of these positive cases, it is a reminder that people need to wear masks over the nose and mouth, practice social distancing and hand hygiene and stay home if you are in quarantine, in isolation or symptomatic,” Smith said.

