SHELTON — Positive COVID tests continue to mount in the city, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Cases citywide jumped to 1,744 — 1,612 confirmed and 132 probable — with 145 deaths from virus-related causes since the pandemic began in March, according to state DPH numbers released last week. Overall, state data reports that 15,357 residents have been tested.

The latest numbers keep Shelton under “red alert,” with 285 positive cases reported over a two-week period between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 That places the city at 49.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

As cases rise in the city, the numbers are also increasing among school community members.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said nine more school community members have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the district’s overall total to nearly 100 since schools reopened in September.

Smith said seven individuals at Shelton High and one each at Shelton Intermediate and Booth Hill schools have tested positive. No contact tracing was necessary for any of these cases.

In all, 99 individuals district-wide have tested positive since schools reopened in September. Of the 99 positive tests, Smith said 80 have been reported since Nov. 1.

The spike in cases — and massive numbers of quarantined staffers — forced the school district to send all students to remote instruction on Nov. 11. Students will stay on distance learning until at least Jan. 1, she announced.

“The district will continue to track daily positive cases and contact trace when necessary,” Smith said.

