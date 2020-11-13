Shelton schools report three more COVID cases

SHELTON — The school district’s positive COVID test count continues to rise even as all students are now on full remote instruction.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed parents and staff Thursday that three school community members — one at Perry Hill School and two at Long Hill School — have tested positive for the virus. In all, the district has had 41 positive tests, 21 in the past week alone.

The last day the affected individuals were at their respective schools was Nov. 5 (Perry Hill School) and Nov. 6 and 9 (Long Hill School). Contact tracing has been completed in connection with these cases, Smith said.

Smith announced Tuesday that inadequate staffing levels have forced the district to move all schools to full remote instruction until at least January when Ken Saranich will be elevated to superintendent.

“The decision to move schools in the district to full distance learning was not taken lightly,” Smith said Wednesday in a statement to parents and staff.

On Monday, five employees tested positive for COVID, 35 needed to quarantine, six were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 23 were out for other reasons, Smith said. Twenty-five staff assignments did not have substitutes on Monday.

On Tuesday, seven employees tested positive for COVID, 36 needed to quarantine, five were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 19 were out for other reasons. Thirty-seven staff assignments — 46 percent — did not have substitutes on Tuesday.

