SHELTON — The school district, under the direction of Griffin Hospital and the Naugatuck Valley Health District, will hold a COVID vaccination clinic for staff members on Saturday.

Superintendent Ken Saranich, in an email to district employees Sunday, said Shelton school staff will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School.

“This will definitely assist us in opening up our schools more quickly and safely as our entire school system of workers, including our maintenance, security, cafeteria and bus drivers will be afforded the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Board of Education Chairwoman Kathy Yolish said.

Saranich called the establishment of this clinic “wonderful news and only possible through the extremely hard teamwork of the NVHD, Griffin Hospital and the Shelton Public School system.”

“I am very grateful to everyone involved,” Saranich added. “It is positive for our students, staff and Shelton as a whole as we take steps forward in creating a safer community.”

Saranich said he does not have a specific number of individuals to be vaccinated since district officials are still in the scheduling process. He did confirm that bus drivers and cafeteria workers will be eligible.

At the Board of Education’s regular meeting on Feb. 24, Saranich said there were more than 500 staffers who could be vaccinated. He also stated that a survey of staffers showed that 90 percent of the employees who responded want to be vaccinated.

Saranich said the same clinics will run again 21 days later on March 27.

