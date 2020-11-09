Superintendent: Five more COVID cases in Shelton schools

SHELTON — Five more people in the school district have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number to 31 since classes resumed in September.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed parents and staff Sunday that two individuals at Shelton High, one each at Perry Hill, Elizabeth Shelton and Long Hill schools have tested positive for the virus. None of the schools will be closed, according to Smith, adding that she plans to reassess on Monday.

Mohegan School is already on full distance learning through at least Wednesday, and one dyad - some 50 students - at Perry Hill School is on remote learning through Thursday. Perry Hill School and the other elementary schools are on full distance learning Mondays as part of the regular school schedule.

“We are finding that the positive cases we are seeing are due to community events and family spread,” Smith said. “I remind everyone to wear masks at all times when you are out, social distance and practice good hand hygiene.”

With the most recent five cases, Smith said the affected individuals have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and were provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

The last day the infected individuals were at Shelton High were Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. The last day the person at Perry Hill was in school was Nov. 5. The infected person at Elizabeth Shelton was last in school on Nov. 3 and the person at Long Hill was last in school on Nov. 5.

The district team, including central office and building administration and the school nurses, has been working closely with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department, Smith said, to identify anyone who had close contact with these individuals to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus.

“This is our highest priority when a positive case has been identified and communicated to us,” Smith said. “At this time, contact tracing has been completed.”

