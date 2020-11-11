Superintendent: Five new COVID cases reported in Shelton schools

SHELTON — Hours after announcing all city schools will be closed until at least January due to the rising number of COVID cases, the superintendent said Tuesday night there were five more positive results in the district.

The latest cases increase the district’s total to 38 since the start of the school year.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said the district was informed Tuesday that two individuals at Shelton High School, one at Shelton Intermediate School and two at Perry Hill Elementary School tested positive.

The last days the affected individuals were at their respective schools were Shelton High School (Nov. 4 and 6); Shelton Intermediate School (Nov. 2); and Perry Hill Elementary School (Oct. 29 and Nov. 2).

Shelton schools went to full distance learning beginning Wednesday, Smith said, since the “increasing positive cases have affected our ability to safely keep our schools open and adequately staffed.”

The schools will be on full distance learning until at least Jan. 1, at which point district and health officials will reevaluate the situation.

Smith said if a staff member or student is identified as having close contact with the positive individual, they have received an email or phone call from the Shelton Public Schools Nursing Department to indicate that the exposed staff member or student must quarantine for 14 days from their last day of contact with the positive individual by staying home and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

