Superintendent: Four more COVID cases in Shelton schools

Perry Hill School Perry Hill School Photo: Peter Casolino Photo: Peter Casolino Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Superintendent: Four more COVID cases in Shelton schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Four more individuals in the schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Interim Superintendent Beth Smith, bringing the total district-wide to 45 through Friday.

Smith informed parents and staff Friday that two school community members at Perry Hill School, one at Elizabeth Shelton School and one at Shelton High each tested positive for the virus.

The district has endured a recent spike in cases — 25 in the past eight days — leading administrators to shift all schools to full remote learning through the end of 2020.

The last day the affected individuals were at their respective schools was Nov. 5 (Shelton High), Nov. 6 (Elizabeth Shelton School) and Nov. 10 (Perry Hill School). The second Perry Hill School individual had not been at the school in some time, Smith said, so no contact tracing was necessary.

The number of positive tests has significantly impacted staffing, Smith said, forcing the district to move to full remote instruction.

“The decision to move schools in the district to full distance learning was not taken lightly,” Smith said Wednesday in a statement to parents and staff.

On Monday, five employees tested positive for COVID, 35 needed to quarantine, six were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 23 were out for other reasons, Smith said. Twenty-five staff assignments did not have substitutes on Monday.

On Tuesday, seven employees tested positive for COVID, 36 needed to quarantine, five were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 19 were out for other reasons. Thirty-seven staff assignments — 46 percent — did not have substitutes on Tuesday.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com