Superintendent: Shelton High to remain open after latest COVID case

SHELTON - The high school will remain open even as another member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said Wednesday.

Smith said the individual has “been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school.

“Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested,” Smith added.

The case is the district’s 15th overall since the beginning of the school year. Administrators are not identifying whether the individuals who have tested positive are students or staff.

The last day the latest individual was at Shelton High School was Oct. 9, Smith said.

The Naugatuck Valley Health Department has determined that no students or staff members were close contacts to the individual who tested positive, Smith said, so no contact tracing at school is necessary.

The high school, now on a hybrid instructional model, had been full distance learning from Oct. 13 to 20 after positive tests forced quarantining of numerous staffers.

