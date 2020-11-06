Superintendent: Shelton elementary school has fourth COVID case in one week

SHELTON — Mohegan School — already on full distance learning through Nov. 11 — has recorded its fourth positive COVID-19 case in a week.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed parents and staff Thursday that a Mohegan School community member has tested positive.

“The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school,” Smith said. “Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.”

Smith said the last day this individual was at Mohegan School was Oct. 29.

“The Naugatuck Valley Health Department has determined that no students or staff members were close contacts to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19, therefore no contact tracing at school is necessary at this time,” Smith said.

Along with Mohegan School on full distance learning, the district has also placed one dyad — some 50 students — at Perry Hill School on remote learning through Nov. 12.

“It is important to note that this spread is happening out in the community and not in our schools,” Smith said. “I remind everyone to practice social distancing when out in the public, wear masks over the nose and mouth and practice good hand hygiene.”

