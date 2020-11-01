Superintendent: Shelton schools have three more COVID cases

SHELTON — Three more COVID-19 cases associated with the city’s public schools have been reported in recent days.

One case was reported at Mohegan School on Friday, the same day the school was closed for contact tracing for a previous case. Two other cases were reported over the weekend at Shelton High, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said. There now have been 18 cases associated with the schools since classes resumed in September.

Smith said Mohegan School will be “open for Monday, so far.” There are no plans to close Shelton High after the latest positive tests at the school.

“The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school,” Smith said about the three most recent positive tests. “Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.”

Smith said the last day the Mohegan School community member who tested positive Friday was in school was Oct. 23. The last day the people were at Shelton High School was Friday.

“At this time, contact tracing has been completed,” Smith said about the two positive tests at Shelton High. “If a staff member or student is identified as having close contact with the positive individual, they have received an email or phone call from the Shelton public schools nursing department to indicate that the exposed staff member or student must quarantine for 14 days from their last day of contact with the positive individual by staying home and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.”

Smith said district officials are working with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department on contact tracing.

“Anyone who was in close contact with the individual who tested positive has been notified to quarantine,” Smith said.

Smith’s latest announcement came one day after she informed the district that Mohegan School would be closed to students Friday as health officials performed contact tracing in response to a positive test of a school community member.

“I don't foresee Mohegan being closed on Monday unless the contact tracing leads to a number of teachers being quarantined with no substitutes for them,” Smith said Thursday.

The last day this individual was at Mohegan School was Oct. 27.

