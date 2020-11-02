Superintendent: Three more positive COVID cases in Shelton schools

SHELTON — Three more individuals in the schools have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the district total to 21 since classes resumed in September.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith informed parents and staff Monday that Perry Hill School, Mohegan School and Elizabeth Shelton School each reported cases.

The positive test at Mohegan School was the third since Thursday — with the first forcing the school to be closed Friday so health officials could conduct contact tracing. The total positive tests in the district do not include a bus driver who has tested positive.

With the Board of Education set to further discuss the district’s school reopen plan at its meeting Wednesday, Smith said, “I do not see (the schools) going back full-time as we have had several positive cases.”

Smith said no schools need to be closed at this time.

"These affected people have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school,” Smith said. “Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.”

The district team, including Shelton public schools central office and building administration and school nurses, has been working closely with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department to identify anyone who had close contact with this individual to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This is our highest priority when a positive case has been identified and communicated to us,” Smith said. “At this time, contact tracing has been completed.”

Smith said if a staff member or student is identified as having close contact with the positive individual, they have received an email or phone call from the Shelton Public Schools Nursing Department to indicate that the exposed staff member or student must quarantine for 14 days from their last day of contact with the positive individual by staying home and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

