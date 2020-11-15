‘This was inevitable’: COVID school closure brings relief, challenges for Shelton parents

All Shelton schools have switched to remote learning until January as there have been 25 COVID cases in about a week in the district. All Shelton schools have switched to remote learning until January as there have been 25 COVID cases in about a week in the district. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘This was inevitable’: COVID school closure brings relief, challenges for Shelton parents 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The school district’s sudden switch to remote learning until at least January has frustrated some parents, while bringing relief to others.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith announced the district’s move to full remote instruction last week, as schools were faced with a recent spike in positive COVID cases with at least 25 in about a week.

Smith said the switch to full distance learning was needed because of the limited number of substitutes to cover for teachers who are out each day, whether due to COVID or because of leaves of absence.

There were 81 staff members who were out last Tuesday — the last day of in-person learning — and the district only had 37 substitutes to cover. Smith said the growing number of cases and the amount of people quarantined were the primary factors to closing the schools.

The decision, however, created a buzz on social media with some parents questioning the length of time the schools will be closed and why the district did not wait until after Thanksgiving to make the switch. Others were concerned that distance learning will not meet the students’ needs.

Adam Robinson, a parent with sons at Shelton High and Intermediate schools, said he was relieved by the announcement.

"It was obvious last week that the schools were headed down this path,” Robinson said. “We'd been getting notifications of one or more new cases in the schools each day since before Halloween. That made us nervous, and we were seriously considering opting into full remote learning for our kids starting (last) week anyway."

Robinson said his family was lucky, since his sons are old enough to not require child care. But he sympathizes with those with elementary-aged children who need to rearrange work schedules or find child care.

“I think the district could have been a little more proactive in making this decision earlier and giving families time to plan,” Robinson said. “But ultimately, I think they made the right decision.”

Suzanne Reinhardt-Adan, a mother of three special needs students, has been in the full remote instruction program the entire year. She said she was once a middle school teacher, but is now a stay-at-home parent.

"Even with my background, it is hard to navigate it for all my kids,” Reinhardt-Adan said. “When they are in school, they have a whole team of people helping them. At home, it is just me. The teachers have been great, and they are doing their best with the resources they have.”

Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich said the district’s goal is to have students participate in distance learning for no more than five hours each day.

“I know many parents are upset with the district going to full distance learning,” Reinhardt-Adan said. “For me, this was inevitable. Believe me, I wanted to send my kids to school. I cried over my decision. My kids miss school, but if I have to choose, our health and safety have to supersede everything else. The teachers need to be supported better in this endeavor. They are people, too, and have the same fears we all have right now.”

Robinson, a public schools teacher in another district, said Shelton has not offered the same distance learning opportunities as other school systems. But he said Shelton seems to be making strides in that direction.

“Distance learning in the spring was a nightmare ... not just in Shelton, but everywhere,” Robinson said. “This fall has been a vast improvement and getting the kids into the schools a couple times a week was definitely valuable. Also, more of the teachers have been making use of Google Meets so that there can be synchronous instruction and interaction with the students.”

Reinhardt-Adan said the pandemic has exposed the district’s need for technology upgrades.

“It has highlighted how the years and years of cuts have affected the infrastructure in our district especially in regards to technology,” she said. “There is not enough money for the necessary technology upgrades.

“We have cut staff year after year and the teachers were strained to teach both the in-school learners and the distance learners since school started in September,” she added. “Some districts were able to have dedicated staff for the distance learners. We were not able to do that in Shelton.”

She said all students were missing hours of instruction due to the half-day schedules, and many parents are left with unanswered questions.

"It is disheartening to see our elected officials use our kids as political pawns,” she said. “Mayor (Mark) Lauretti and the (Board of Aldermen) have ignored parents’ pleas for increased funding to address the disparity in technology in the district for years. Recent pleas have gone unanswered, too.”

“We cannot continue to short-change our kids and not expect there to be repercussions,” Reinhardt-Adan added. “Everyone likes low taxes, but we can not continue to neglect the kids and education in this town.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com