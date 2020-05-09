Valley Community Foundation recovery fund distributes $50K in grants

The Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is accepting applications from non-profits seeking grant money. The Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is accepting applications from non-profits seeking grant money. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Valley Community Foundation recovery fund distributes $50K in grants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DERBY — The Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, in its second round of funding, distributed $50,900 in grants to 12 organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

The fund is a collaborative of the Valley Community Foundation, Valley United Way, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Valley Council of Health and Human Services.

The grants include funding for personal protective equipment and operational support for telehealth, virtual wellness, and remote access programming for organizations whose staff is working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within six weeks, the Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has received more than $210,000 in contributions. The fund is set up to assist organizations serving the Valley throughout both the response and recovery phases of the pandemic.

This round of grants follows more than $75,000 in COVID-19-related support that was awarded to area organizations on April 24. Details for the next round of grant application will be announced shortly.

“As a testament to the Valley’s enduring spirit in light of this pandemic, the VCF board of directors has increased its support of the Valley Community COVID-19 Fund to $50,000 since the fund’s inception,” said Donald Smith Jr., Valley Community Foundation board chair. “The need is great, and additional donations are still urgently needed.”

Smith said the contributions by VCF, businesses, VCF donor-advised fund holders, individual donors and other organizations make the grants possible.

“These worthy organizations and their employees represent the vanguard in the Valley's response to this crisis, and we are truly grateful for their extraordinary service,” said Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell. “All of us at the chamber are heartened by the outpouring of generous gifts, both large and small, that are making these critical grant awards possible.”

Grants awarded include:

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees: $5,000 for purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for members of the Derby Police Union officers in the Derby Police Department.

American Red Cross, Connecticut Chapter: $5,000 for purchase of personal protective equipment and technological equipment for staff and volunteers to use in response to Valley emergencies.

Ansonia Rescue Medical Services: $5,000 for purchase of personal protective equipment, infection control tools and equipment, disinfectant and cleaners to keep staff and patients safe.

BHcare: $5,000 to help purchase telehealth equipment to address client health.

Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley: $5,000 for remote technology for staff, personal protective equipment for childcare/camp startup and dinner for the 30 children and families that they had been servicing before the pandemic.

Central Connecticut Coast YMCA: $5,000 to purchase personal protection equipment and disinfecting supplies for residents living in the Valley YMCA's facility in Ansonia, and to support telewellness programs for Valley YMCA members and Ansonia students.

Christian Counseling and Family Life Center: $5,000 for a minimum of 77 telehealth/teletherapy sessions to alleviate patients choosing between accessing mental health care and buying food.

Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation: $2,500 to purchase plastic barriers at medical and behavioral health registration centers in Ansonia.

Family and Children's Aid: $5,000 to purchase equipment, supplies and to provide technical support to enable the telehealth sessions for at-risk Valley children and teens.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut Inc.: $1,000 to help transitioning to online resources for academic learning, recreation and mental health for girls and their families in the Valley.

Lower Naugatuck Valley Parent Child Resource Center: $2,400 for purchase of additional telehealth and wellness equipment and applications necessary to continue serving its clients.

Seymour Ambulance Association: $5,000 to support the costs associated with serving Seymour residents during the pandemic, including but not limited to, personal protective equipment, fuel, vehicle repairs and volunteer support.

To donated to the Valley Community COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, visit www.valleyfoundation.org. Gifts via credit card are strongly preferred over checks to reduce processing time. Checks can be made to Valley Community Response and Recovery Fund and mailed to 253-A Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418.