SHELTON — Recent positive cases at Perry Hill, the intermediate and high schools — and the quarantine of some 40 staffers — has delayed students from returning to the classrooms full-time.

The Board of Education approved a plan last week for students in both cohorts to report to school Monday through Friday on a half-day, rotating basis beginning Nov. 2.

The difference, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said, is all students will have synchronous learning — meaning everyone whether in class or distance learning — will have face-to-face instruction with their teachers.

“We had a plan to bring all students back,” Smith said, “but because of what happened with the positive tests, we were advised by our medical experts, and we agreed, to scale back right now.”

Last week, positive COVID-19 tests at all three schools forced two dyads — some 96 students — at Perry Hill School and both the intermediate and high schools to move to full distance learning until no later than Oct. 26.

“We did look to combine more cohorts, specifically at Perry Hill School, but the eight cases since (Oct. 9) changed the thinking,” Smith added. “We are taking the health and wellbeing of staff and students into account, so we are not proposing combining cohorts at this time.”

In an email to Smith, Dr. Domenic Casablanca, the school district’s medical advisor, stated “we cannot advance our plan” if the number of cases continues to increase.

“At minimum, PHS should go on a cohort plan,” Casablanca stated. “If we continue to have more cases, we need to consider a full remote plan. It is not responsible to put people at more risk. We also need to keep a close eye on K-4.”

Through Oct. 16, the district had 40 staffers quarantining, Smith said, with 38 of those quarantined due to the positive cases of COVID-19 in the schools. The district was already short on building substitutes, meaning closing buildings in the case of the intermediate and high schools was the only option, Smith said.

“We're at critical mass,” Smith said. “Our human resource director has been working to find more building subs … we started the year short eight building subs.”

Smith said Nov. 2 was selected to begin the move to more synchronous learning because that provided instructors two weeks to prepare.

Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich said the district is using recently obtained grant money to provide all teachers with digital cameras, which are key for putting students and teachers together for instruction, whether in the classroom or distance learning.

"Our goal as a school system, during this time of cohorting and social distancing, is to continue to improve our synchronous learning between our teachers and students,” Saranich said. “With the acquisition of grant funding, we will be able to provide our teachers with digital cameras.”

Saranich said these cameras will increase the district’s ability to reach its goal of synchronous learning by live-streaming into the classrooms.

“To make this possible and effective, our plan is to hold a series of professional learning opportunities with our teachers, increasing their familiarity and success in the use of the cameras, culminating with our full professional learning day on Nov. 3,” Saranich added.

The new schedule will eliminate Monday as a full distance learning day for grades 5 to 12.

On Nov. 2, the A to L cohort will be in school, while the M to Z group with have distance learning. No classes will be held on Election Day with staff members receiving more training on the synchronous learning program and digital camera use.

From there, Nov. 4, will have cohort M to Z in class, followed by cohort A to L in class on Nov. 5, and cohort M to Z in class on Nov. 6.

The cohorts will continue to rotate while the district remains in the hybrid model. The reopening committee is scheduled to meet again Oct. 30 to review the program and adjust depending on impacts of the virus on the school system.

