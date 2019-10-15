11 counts filed against Detroit man in shootings of 6 at bar

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed 11 criminal counts against a Detroit man in connection with the shootings of six people outside a suburban bar.

Forty-seven-year-old Lenny Whitfield was charged Tuesday with five counts of assault with intent to murder and six firearms charges. He's being held on a $5 million bond.

Police say four men and two women were shot early Saturday in the parking lot outside the Last Call Bar in Eastpointe.

One of the victims, 34-year-old Jared Glenn of Roseville, was shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar.