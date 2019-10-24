14 workers detained on suspicion of immigration violations

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say 14 workers suspected of immigration violations have been arrested at a northeast Nebraska plant that makes wood products.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says three men from Guatemala and 11 from Mexico were taken into custody Wednesday at the D&D Industries plant just outside Madison.

Company officials have declined to comment.

Lazaro Spindola is executive director of the Nebraska Latino American Commission, and he says at least two commission board members would be helping families affected by the raid.

Dozens of workers were arrested in August 2018 when authorities conducted raids at several businesses in or near O'Neill.