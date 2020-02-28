15-year-old boy fatally shot in suburban St. Louis

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A 18-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old while loading and unloading a gun in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Timothy Nguyen is jailed on $30,000 cash only bond on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Police in Hazelwood responded to the residence where the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The wounded boy then was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Police didn't release his name because of his age.

Court documents say Nguyen was arrested at the scene, admitted to the shooting and told police where the 9 mm gun was. It wasn't immediately known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.