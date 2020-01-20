16-year-old accused of biting attack dies in police custody

A 16-year-old has died in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after suffering what authorities called a medical emergency during his arrest.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s office said in a statement that the death occurred after a deputy responded to a call in Metairie on Sunday afternoon.

The deputy found a 53-year-old man suffering from bite wounds, some to his face, according to the statement. The victim’s 16-year-old son was detained for the attack.

“While deputies were arresting the suspect, he remained violent and bit one of the deputies,” the statement says. “The suspect suffered an apparent medical emergency during the arrest and became unresponsive. EMS units transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

A deputy also required medical treatment for a bite wound, the statement says.