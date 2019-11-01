19-year-old woman shot in Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a 19-year-old woman has been shot at a Barnes County residence.

Sheriff Randy McClaflin says the shooting happened Friday morning in the Fingal area. He says the woman was brought to Mercy Hospital by friends and family for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

KQDJ-TV reports deputies arrested a woman at the residence. But the sheriff says the arrest was for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

