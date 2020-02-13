2 Missouri man sentenced if shooting of St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two man have been sentenced to prison for shooting a St. Louis police officer in October of 2017.

Johnzell Moorehead, 30, of St. Louis was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison. His co-defendant, Daryaun Wines, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for the shooting of officer Archie Shaw. The case was tried as a federal offense because Shaw was working with a federal drug task force when he was shot.

Prosecutors said Moorehead and Wines were in one car and two other people were following them in a separate vehicle on Oct 12, 2017. When Shaw, who was in an unmarked car, began following the second vehicle, the two suspect vehicles split up. Shaw followed one to an intersection, where Moorehead and Wines opened fire on Shaw's vehicle.

Shaw was seriously injured but was able to drive to safety.

Five others have been convicted after investigations arising from Shaw's shooting, which led to the dismantling of a drug organization, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Rea said in a news release.