2 charged in fatal North Carolina crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina men have been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in a November crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Charlie Molina-Calderon and Camron Tyler Moore, both 18, are accused of driving recklessly before and after the crash that killed Jeroline Yvette Williams, news outlets report. Williams was taking a left turn onto a Charlotte road when Moore crashed into her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. He then struck another vehicle and ran off the road, they said. Molina-Calderon was driving behind Moore and didn't hit either car.

Williams suffered a life-threatening injury and was pronounced dead. Moore and his passenger were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police at the scene cited Moore and Molina-Calderon for reckless driving. After further review, the teens were charged Monday. It's unclear if either teen has a lawyer.