2 charged with killing Oakland man, stealing his laptop

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men accused of stealing a laptop computer from a customer at an Oakland Starbucks who died from major injuries while chasing the thieves were charged Friday with murder and other felonies.

Javon Lee, 21, whom Alameda County prosecutors said snatched the laptop from Shuo Zeng on Tuesday, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree robbery. Byron Reed, 22, who is accused of driving the getaway car which hit Zeng, was charged with special circumstances murder and second-degree robbery.

Police obtained surveillance video showing Lee and an unidentified accomplice stealing the laptop from Zeng, court documents said. Reed was identified by witnesses and on surveillance video as the getaway driver. Police found the men and the suspect vehicle several hours after the robbery.

Police were searching for the third suspect.

The East Bay Times reports Zeng was a research engineer and scientist who had planned to celebrate his 34th birthday and ring in the New Year with friends later that night.