2 charged with killing woman in southwest Nebraska

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Two people already charged with kidnapping two people have been accused of killing one, whose body was found in a drainage pipe in southwest Nebraska.

Chase County Court records say 24-year-old Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and 22-year-old Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return messages Wednesday.

The two were arrested Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Court records say they’re suspected leaving 22-year-old Annika Swanson, of Imperial, in a drainage pipe in a Chase County pasture on Nov. 14. The records say Carter told investigators that German beat up Swanson and, accompanied by Carter, forced Swanson down into the pipe on Nov. 14. Using Carter’s information, authorities found and recovered Swanson’s lightly clad body in the pipe on Sunday. Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.

German, Carter and a third person are also suspected of kidnapping a 20-year-old woman. Authorities have said she’s safe now.