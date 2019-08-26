2 dead, 4 injured in Connecticut car crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two people died and four others were injured when the car they were in struck two utility poles in Connecticut.

Stamford police say the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Canal and Ludlow streets. Live wires draped over the vehicle after the crash and first responders had to wait for utility crews to cut the power before trying to help three people trapped in the vehicle.

One passenger, 19-year-old Kymoni Pollock, died at the scene. Another passenger, 18-year-old NiShawn Tolliver, died at the hospital. Both were from Stamford.

Two of the injured, including 18-year-old driver Jerry Diaz, were in critical condition and two were in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation but police say it appears speed was a factor.