2 indicted on murder charges in firefighter's death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of a Florida firefighter.

Court records say a Broward County grand jury formally charged 19-year-old Torrey Holston and 20-year-old Jose Garcia Romero on Thursday. Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty. Both men also are charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators say 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo was fatally shot during a robbery last month in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Randazzo was a member of the Coral Springs Fire Department and was last seen leaving a seaside restaurant where he worked as a bartender before becoming a firefighter.

Prosecutors have charged another man, 32-year-old Marco Rico, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. He faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Holston, Romero or Rico.